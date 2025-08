Unofficial Primary Election Results Across WHMI Listening Area

August 6, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Here are unofficial results from Tuesday's Primary Election for issues within the WHMI listening area:



Unadilla Twp:



Dust Control and Road Improvement Millage Proposal



Yes 55.27%



No 44.73%



Fire Millage Proposal



Yes 65.19%



No 34.81%



Police Millage Proposal



Yes 57.04%



No 42.96%



City of Dexter:



Property Sale



Yes 62.87%



No 37.13%



Byron Area Schools:



Operating Millage Proposal



Yes 66.82%



No 33.18%



Grand Blanc Township Parks and Recreation Millage



Yes 2,491



No 2,668