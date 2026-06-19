Unknown / Missing Child Alert In Holly

June 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





** UPDATE PER HOLLY POLICE ** 7:20 pm June 19 - the child has been located.



Holly officers received a tip that the child may live at a home near where he was captured on camera.



Officers had been to the home 3 previous times during repeated canvassing, each time the parents denied it was their child. When confronted with new information, they admitted they did not want to get in trouble because their child had wandered off without their knowledge, and had returned home on his own.



Officers visually verified the 18-month old-male child was safe and verified the clothing he was wearing in the video.



Officers are continuing their investigation with the family.



We thank the community and the media for sharing this story, which resulted in its closure. We also thank our law enforcement partners at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for the immediate response of a K9, drone and ultimately the helicopter to search ponds and wooded areas.



Thank you to the Holly officers who organized the searches, located and reviewed area camera recordings and responded to every tip.









Original Story:







Holly Police and a large search effort for a child Friday afternoon.



The Holly Police Department issued the following on social media:



“At 1154 am today, a homeowner in the 500 block of Elm St. received these images as they activated his Ring camera system. He immediately contacted the Holly Police Department.



There have been no reports of a missing child to law enforcement.



Officers immediately responded and canvased the area and neighboring homes with the assistance of members of the community. Officers requested assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for a K9 and drone. Both are on scene.



We are asking the public to view the images and contact our dispatch center at (248) 858-4911 if you recognize this child or have information that will assist in locating the child.



DO NOT POST TIPS ON THIS PAGE. Call our dispatch center to report any information. We will update this page as needed. Please share this post and pray we locate this child safe and sound!



Holly Police Department”.







Updates will be available on the Holly Police Department’s Facebook page. That link is provided.