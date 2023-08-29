Univ. of Michigan Shuts Down Internet Due to Cyber Threat

August 29, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Students and staff at the University of Michigan are without internet after a cyber security threat was detected by the school on Sunday, August 27.



The internet outage occurred the first week back to class for most students.



Despite all three U of M campuses remaining open this week, all hard-wired and WIFI internet services are shut down for the time being, according to an announcement from the school.



Cloud services were back up and running as of Tuesday morning. The University reports that due to the internet outage, local cellular networks are under much greater stress than normal.



Federal law enforcement is involved in resolving the issue, and U of M’s IT services has already restored access to some systems.



