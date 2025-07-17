U of M Music Professor Fired Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

July 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A University of Michigan music professor has been fired following sexual harassment allegations.



Scott Piper was an associate professor of music; and the former Music, Theatre & Dance Department of Voice & Opera chair.



The school’s Board of Regents held a special meeting Thursday and voted unanimously to dismiss him.



This story was first reported by student journalists at The Michigan Daily. That link is provided.



A female student filed a complaint against Piper with the Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX office after graduating in 2024. There are four sexual harassment allegations that included inappropriate comments and inappropriate physical contact.



Interim President Domenico Grasso issued the following memo to the Board:



“Pursuant to Board of Regents Bylaw Section 5.09, the Board and I have been presented with the full record in the matter of the recommended dismissal of Scott Piper, Professor in the School of Music, Theatre and Dance. For the reasons contained in the record, I have determined that Professor Piper’s conduct substantially impairs the fulfillment of his responsibilities as a tenured faculty member at the University of Michigan and therefore constitutes cause for dismissal. I recommend the dismissal of Professor Piper from his tenured position at the University of Michigan, effective immediately.”



Piper is the third music faculty member to be accused of sexual harassment since 2019.