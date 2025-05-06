Universal Blood Lead Testing in Effect for Michigan Children

May 6, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A new Michigan law requires all doctors provide blood lead testing for all young children in the state.



The tests will help prevent and address lead poisoning sooner in Michigan children by determining the level of lead in the blood, officials said.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law in October 2023 which require blood lead testing for all Michigan children between 12 months and 24 months of age and have the tests recorded on the child’s immunization record.



This approach is also commonly called “universal testing.”



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was tasked with creating administrative rules to implement the bills, which have been finalized and are in effect.



Physicians must either test or order a blood lead test for all children at ages 12 months and 24 months, and at other intervals based on the risk for lead exposure. If there isn’t a record of the tests, children must receive a blood lead test between 24 months and 72 months of age.



“By ensuring Michigan children universally receive a blood lead test at a very young age, we can more quickly address the health risks associated with elevated blood lead levels, which will lead to healthier lives,” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said. “Families can also be alerted to the need to identify and address any hazards in their home that could be causing elevated levels, such as paint, plumbing or soil.”



Experts say there is no safe level of lead in the blood, with children and fetuses most at risk for dangerous health effects. Lead exposure can cause problems with learning, behavior, speech, hearing, growth rates and development of the nervous system.



Children with elevated blood lead levels may qualify for nursing case management services with staff trained to visit with families in their homes to discuss ways to help lower blood lead levels. They may also qualify for services through the Lead Safe Home Program, which helps eligible families find and fix lead hazards. Program eligibility is based on Medicaid or household income status and the location of the home. An application must be submitted by eligible families.



Lead exposure comes from a variety of sources, including paint in homes built before 1978, dust, soil, drinking water from older plumbing, jobs or hobbies that involve lead and some imported items.



The Flint Water Crisis highlighted the dangers of lead in plumbing. The impact on residents is still being investigated.



Children with an elevated blood lead level, considered 3.5 micrograms per deciliter or higher, should have the following occur:



Identify the source of the lead.



Stop the lead exposure.



Determine any other tests or follow-up that might be needed.



Blood lead testing is a preventative health service under the federal Affordable Care Act and has to be covered without additional copayment or coinsurance charges.



Officials said it’s important for parents and legal guardians of children under 6-years-old to talk to their child’s health care provider about blood lead testing, especially if there is a concern about lead exposure.



Families may opt out of the testing requirements.



More information can be found at michigan.gov/mileadsafe.