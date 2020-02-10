United Way Seeks Outstanding Volunteer Nominations

February 10, 2020

The public is being asked to submit nominations for outstanding volunteers and organizations who worked with the Livingston County United Way in 2019.



The local non-profit is seeking outstanding volunteer nominations as countless people in the community give from the heart and “make it happen” throughout the year. The deadline has been extended to nominate an individual, student, or youth organization to be honored at the Livingston County United Way’s Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition Breakfast in March.



There are several potential categories for nominees and past award recipients vote on the candidates for 2019. United Way Executive Director Anne Rennie is new to the process this year, having taken over from long time Director Nancy Rosso. She’s excited and tells WHMI they’ll select recipients for five distinct awards. Rennie says they get quite a few applications every year and it can be hard to make decisions because they have so many great people doing wonderful things in the community every single day.

The Charles W. Itsell Volunteer of the Year Award will be presented to an individual whose service to the United Way went above and beyond normal volunteerism during the past year. The Donald Epley Lifetime Community Service Award is meant for a local person who has been dedicated to volunteerism over the course of years. The United Way will also present a Young Person of Distinction Award to a local youth for outstanding service and leadership in the community, as well as the Youth Organization of the Year Award. Nominations are also being sought for the Randy Rudisill Business of the Year Award, which will be presented to a local for-profit business that shows a commitment to community.



Only electronic applications for nominations are being accepted this year and are due by this Wednesday. Recipients will be recognized at Livingston County United Way’s “Spirit of the Community” Breakfast on March 11th at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. More information can be found through the provided link. (JM)