Deadline Extended For Volunteer Manager Education Conference

October 15, 2019

The registration deadline has been extended for a volunteer manager education conference being offered by the Livingston County United Way.



The Livingston County United Way Volunteer Livingston Coalition has extended the deadline for local, regional and state volunteer managers to register for the 2019 Trends in Technology Educational Conference. It’s scheduled for Wednesday, October 23rd from 9am to 3:30pm at the Livingston County EMS Administration Building. Organizers say this year’s conference will focus on how current technology and future technology trends will impact volunteer recruitment. The conference is perfect for churches, nonprofits and anyone who would like to utilize volunteers more effectively. National experts will offer their expertise through live simulcast training sessions. The cost is $15, which includes refreshments and lunch. Reservations are required and spots are limited. The deadline to register is this Friday.



To register, visit the link below or contact Diane Duncan, Livingston County United Way Coalition Coordinator, for more information at volunteerlivingston@gmail.com or 810-494-3000. (JM)