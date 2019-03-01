United Way To Hold "Spirit Of The Community" Breakfast

Celebrating the power of community will be the theme of an event later this month for the Livingston County United Way.



The organization’s “Spirit of the Community” Breakfast will be held Wednesday, March 13th beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. The event will include a celebration of the community partnerships and successes from the past year, recognition of exceptional leadership and volunteers and the introduction of the 2019 Board of Directors.



Select individuals and area youth will be also recognized with awards that include the Donald Epley Lifetime Community Service Award, Charles W. Itsell Volunteer of the Year Award and the Randy Rudisill Business of the Year.



For ticket information and other details, you can contact the Livingston County United Way and you'll find that information through the link below.