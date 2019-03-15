United Way Recognizes Volunteers At Annual Spirit Of The Community Breakfast

March 15, 2019

An annual celebration for Livingston County United Way recognized volunteers who have made a difference in the community.



Over two hundred attendees gathered Tuesday to celebrate the work of Livingston County United Way (LCUW) at the yearly Spirit of the Community breakfast. Outgoing 2017-2018 Board President Steve Williams emceed the program, which was themed to walk through “Mr. William’s Neighborhood”, demonstrating the work of LCUW through character skits.



Williams recognized outgoing board members Dan Danosky, Gary Haapala, Stephen Jenkins and Tim Mann for their years of service and dedication. He also introduced LCUW new Board President Brian Jonckheere, Livingston County Drain Commissioner and welcomed newly elected board members; Erin MacGregor, Superintendent of Howell Public Schools, Stephan Parker of Citizens Insurance, Trevor Peitz of Export Corporation, Cynthia Penabaker of the GM Proving Grounds, and Livingston County Undersheriff Jeff Warder.



Greg Kellogg, Director of L.E.T.S., played the role of “Mr. McSpeedy” in the skits and presented the improvements to address the county’s transportation needs through the new Livingston County Transit Master Plan. Other characters highlighted the work of the Hunger Council, Eviction Diversion program, Youth Council, Kindergarten readiness and 3rd grade literacy.



Nancy Rosso, Executive Director of LCUW, presented the 2018 Volunteer of the year awards. This year’s recipients are Larry Prout Jr., who received the Young Person of Distinction Award, LACASA’s Teen Advisory Council for the Youth Organization of the Year Award, Karla Griscom, of The Lafontaine Automotive Group for the Charles W. Itsell Volunteer of the Year Award, Jeff Blagg of SonRise Church for the Donald Epley Lifetime Community Service Award, and Rex Materials Group of Howell received the Randy Rudisill Business of the Year Award.