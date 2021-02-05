United Way Spirit Breakfast Goes Virtual

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local service organization will once again recognize volunteerism and commitment during a morning gathering, which will seek to retain the creativity of their usual face-to-face gathering in a virtual format.



The Livingston County United Way will hold its annual “Spirit of the Community” Breakfast on Wednesday, March 10th from 8am to 9am. While the event will be online this year, Livingston County Drain Commissioner Brian Jonckheere, who is also the United Way Board President, will return as host. The event, which celebrates the collaborations and partnerships that strengthen the community, will share a look back at how things operated before COVID, how well everyone adjusted over the past year and take a look ahead to the future.



The 2020 Volunteer of the Year Awards will then be presented to local individuals, business and youth organizations for their outstanding service to the community in leadership, compassion, and volunteerism.



You can reserve a spot by registering through the Livingston County United Way's website or by Clicking Here. You can also call 810-494-3000 or email lcuw@lcunitedway.org