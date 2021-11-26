United Way Sets Money Matching Fundraiser

November 26, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An annual event will again give area residents a chance to maximize their holiday giving.



The Livingston County United Way’s Matching Money Monday is set for Monday, December 6th to assist the organization that helps strengthen the community. While it has become the single largest one-day fundraiser in Livingston County, officials say this year the need is even greater.



United Way Executive Director Anne Rennie says many of their partner companies have been hit hard with the loss of employees and material shortages, while many of their community-funded agencies are still struggling to support increased needs lingering from the pandemic. Adding to the burden is the high cost of living that especially impacts families determined to be Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed, or ALICE. For those reasons, Rennie hopes residents will please consider donating on December 6th as all donations received that day will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to total funds available.



Matching Money Monday 2021 is possible through generous sponsors, including Howell Rotary’s Tour de Livingston, Ascension, General Motors Milford Proving Ground, Fifth Third Bank, Bob Maxey Ford, EctoHR, Redi-Wall, The Musch Family, The Horan Family, Executive Wealth Management, Wilson Marine, LCUW Past & Present Board Members and Anonymous Sponsors.



Officials say the money that is raised will stay in Livingston County to help a variety of families in multiple ways including crucial programs like nutritious food in local pantries, utility and shelter assistance and an eviction diversion program.



Donations will be taken online that day at www.lcunitedway.org, by phone (810-494-3000), or people can drop off donations to the Livingston County United Way’s office at 2980 Dorr Rd, Brighton, MI 48116.