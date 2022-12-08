United Way's Matching Money Monday Deemed "Great Success"

December 8, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way is thanking the community for its generosity and commitment to making a difference during Matching Money Monday.



Officials thanked everyone who made the day possible and said the event reminded them about why they do the work they do and why they love this community.



The event was said to be more important than ever as all donations raised go directly to help local working families struggling. Officials say over the last year, they’ve watched neighbors tackle gas prices and inflation challenges as they work to keep their homes warm, lights on, and food on the table.



The United Way was able to invite people into its offices for this year’s event to enjoy coffee, hot cocoa, and cookies. Officials noted what was amazing was the number of people who stayed and chatted with United Way staff and board members or even just sat for a moment to nibble on a cookie – adding it was clear everyone needed a moment to socialize and connect to each other.



A record number of sponsors were said to have come forward to provide the match for the event. 39 sponsors provided $125,800 to match all of the donations that came in on Monday. Officials say a remarkable 440 people came to the United Way offices or logged in from home to donate $140,451, to help sustain the programs and services United Way supports. That resulted in a total of $266,251. It's a little shy of their $300,000 goal this year but totals are pending the final audit process.



The United Way said it also had some incredible community support in getting the word out. 22 local businesses put Matching Money Monday on their business marquee, while another 33 allowed yard signs at their business for the week before the event.



Officials further thanked the many long-term donors and partners who stopped by to wish Finance Director Mary Nye well in her retirement after 34 years.