Livingston County United Way Declares Matching Money Monday A Great Success

December 11, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way is celebrating and thanking the community for a record setting Matching Money Monday fundraiser.



For 14 years, Matching Money Monday has helped Livingston County families struggling to stay healthy by helping to put food on the table, keep lights and the heat on, and a roof over their heads. This year, a record number of sponsors came forward to provide the match to the community’s donations made on December 6th.



Thirty-eight, in fact, provided $137,550 for the match during the event. In all, 360 people came out that day to donate, or did so from their home, resulting in a total of $272,316, pending final audit process.



Those who came in person got to enjoy coffee, hot chocolate and cookies, while getting a chance to chat and socialize with each other and United Way staff.



Livingston County United Way Executive Director Anne Rennie said, in a release, that the community’s generosity and commitment to making a difference has made them humble and proud. She said that it was an event that reminded them why the do they work they do and thanked everyone who made the day possible.