United Way Launches Permanent And Mobile Reading Trails

June 11, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A pair of trails originally set up to provide family fun during COVID are being made permanent with more on the way from the local United Way.



To help combat the isolation of COVID last year and to give children fun activities and reading to do out in the fresh air, the United Way’s Women United Steering Committee developed 2 reading trails. A pair of books from Howell-author Denise Brennan-Nelson were the focus.



Grady the Goose was set up at Settlers Park in Hartland, and Buzzy the Bumblebee at the Fowlerville Community Park. Those two trails are now permanently installed.



Plans are now in place to develop a third permanent trail. The Steering Committee is currently working with the author and publisher to obtain approvals, with hopes to have the experience up and running before the end of summer.



In addition, they have also developed a movable reading trail that can be set up anywhere in Livingston County, and to that effect, will be at several upcoming events. It starts this Saturday at Centennial Park in Fowlerville for “Fun in the Ville.” From there, it will show up at the Brighton Farmers’ Market on June 19th, and then on June 26th as part of the Howell Chamber’s Balloon fest events. The reading trail can also be traveled July 10th at the Hartland Farmers’ Market and August 15th at the Howell Farmers’ Market. More dates and locations are pending.



Sponsorships for more trails are being sought. Those with interest can email LCUW Executive Director Anne Rennie at arennie@lcunitedway.org.



Further details can be found through the link below.