United Way Honors Local Volunteers During Ceremony

March 12, 2021

By Jon King





The Livingston County United Way honored local volunteers Wednesday at its annual Spirit of the Community breakfast.



Held online this year due to pandemic restrictions, the event was hosted by outgoing Board President Brian Jonckheere, who kicked off the annual meeting by welcoming newly elected board members; Alfreda Rooks of University of Michigan Medicine, and Jim Johnston of First National Bank of Howell.



The 2020 Campaign Co-Chairpersons, Rick Todd of Pinckney Community Schools and community volunteer Penny Murphy, recognized Workplace Campaign Impact Companies, Top Partners, Campaign Champions, and thanked all donors for their commitment and support of the organization’s work.



Livingston County United Way Director Anne Rennie then presented the 2020 Volunteer of the year awards. This year’s recipients are Lucas Vetter, who received the Young Person of Distinction Award. Vetter created the Lucas for LUCAS program to raise money to provide area first responders with automatic chest compression devices. Livingston County Community Alliance – Youth Led Prevention Group won the Youth Organization of the Year Award, while Neal Glazebrook, a Tour DeLivingston Volunteer, was named the Charles W. Itsell Volunteer of the Year. Barbara Walker of Hartland Insurance was awarded the Donald Epley Lifetime Community Service Award, and Kem Krest received the Randy Rudisill Business of the Year Award.



Incoming Board President Jeff Blagg, Pastor at SonRise Church, ended the program with a call to action, inviting the participants and all members of the community to be a part of the Community Investment process, which determines how donated dollars are invested. Those presentations are held at the end of April. To get involved in the CIC process, contact Liz Welch at lwelch@lcunitedway.org.



To learn more about the different ways to get involved or donate to the Livingston County United Way, visit www.lcunitedway.org.



The 2020 Annual Report and list of LCUW Board of Directors can also be found on the website.