Grants Available For Local Agencies Helping Meet Basic Needs During Outbreak

March 29, 2020

Non-profit agencies that help people-in-need during the coronavirus outbreak can now apply for a grant from the Livingston County United Way.



LC United Way Executive Director Anne Rennie said at WHMI’s COVID-19 Radio Town Hall, that in these uncertain times, you never know where the most vital needs will be. With much of the United Way’s work already going towards helping coordinate people who provide food, housing, and utilities, they are announcing the Community COVID-19 Relief Fund to help further. While these funds, which will be granted up to $3,000 will help individuals, Rennie said they asking that only agencies apply.



She said that the decision was made to have agencies apply, and not individuals, because they feel they have a network of incredible agencies who could roll the funds out more effectively than they could. She pointed to the Livingston County Hunger Council, along with the many agencies that make it up like Gleaner’s and Salvation Army, as potential recipients. But she also noted that places providing basic needs that aren’t often thought of, like senior or community centers are eligible to apply as well, as long as they are a non-profit.



Grant applications can be found and electronically submitted online for the safety of all parties involved. As fundraising efforts continue more funds will be released on a rolling basis. This way the Livingston County United Way can get the money to the agencies that need it quickly. The Relief Fund was created to give people who want to make a difference an opportunity to.



For a grant application, visit the link below.



To donate, text Livcohelp to 41444, or mail a check payable to Livingston County United with “Community Relief Fund” in the memo line to:



LCUW

2980Dorr Rd

Brighton, MI 48116