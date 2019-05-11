United Way Forming "Women United" Chapter In Livingston County

May 11, 2019

Livingston County United Way is building its outreach efforts with a new chapter being formed that is comprised of women who want to make a difference in the lives of children.



As an integral part of United Way, Women United is forming a brand new chapter in Livingston County. The group is self-described as a global, growing force of 75,000-plus women dedicated to creating a world of opportunity for everyone, with the belief that there is a moral and economic imperative to better prepare children to succeed in school, their career, and in life.



According to a release from Livingston County United Way, 42% of the county’s third-graders are failing to meet proficiency standards in reading, which is why the chapter’s first goal is to partner with the Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) in their "Talking is Teaching" campaign to measurably improve third-grade reading over the next five years. The chapter plans to raise funds, volunteer, network, and support local programs and initiatives to focus on preparing the next generation for success.



The chapter’s inaugural event, “Growing Great Kids”, will be held Thursday, June 6th, at Cleary University’s Johnson Center in Howell from 6 to 8pm. The cost is $30 per person and guests will be treated to a comedy skit, hors d'oeuvres, desserts, a drink ticket, volunteer opportunities, guest speakers and more. All proceeds from the event will be invested in children’s literacy.



Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP by Friday, May 24th. Community members can register online at the link below, by calling 810-494-3000 or through the link posted on Livingston County United Way's Facebook page.