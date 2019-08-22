Local United Way Awarded FEMA Grant

August 22, 2019

The Livingston County United Way has been awarded a federal grant that will help with additional food and shelter for those in-need. This week, the local United Way announced that will be receiving $14,908 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. That board is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).



The Livingston County United Way met qualifications for the grant under terms from the national board that include being a non-profit, practicing non-discrimination, and having demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency shelter programs. The local United Way board is now charged with distributing the funds to help expand food and shelter programs directly related to the average number of unemployed individuals. (MK)