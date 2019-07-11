United Way Extends Day Of Caring Registration Deadline

July 11, 2019

The registration date to volunteer for the largest one-day community service event in the Livingston County has been extended.



The Livingston County United Way is extending the registration deadline for the 18th Annual Day of Caring, scheduled for Wednesday, August 7th from 8:30am to 4:30pm. The Livingston County United Way says it has collected over 100 worksite project requests from local residents, seniors, schools, disabled residents and non-profit agencies. The work requested includes minor household repairs, home cleaning, interior/exterior painting, yardwork and wheelchair ramp construction. In addition to community volunteers, officials say there is a definite need for skilled trade volunteers including electricians, plumbers and carpenters, as well as tree trimmers and individuals who specialize in mobile home skirting.



Volunteers specializing in skilled trades are encouraged to contact the Livingston County United Way at 810-494-3000 to register. Community volunteers can register through the provided link. (JM)