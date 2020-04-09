Livingston County United Way Cancels Day Of Caring

April 9, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The COVID-19 crisis has forced the cancellation of the Livingston County United Way’s 19 annual Day of Caring.



A press release states the Livingston County United Way has always believed in the strength of community and the Annual Day of Caring is a way for neighbors to help neighbors and for families and companies to instill the values of giving back and making a difference. United Way Board Vice-President and Day of Caring Co-chairperson Reverend Jeff Blagg said after great discussion and in consideration of Governor Whitmer’s shelter in place orders, the current business climate, and the immediate overall safety, health and well-being of the community, the decision was made to cancel the Day of Caring event for June17th. Blagg said the bottom line is that all the logistics and coordination for the event require a great deal of person-to-person contact in the next 10 weeks leading up to the event, which creates a safety risk for the community. The LCUW says it is committed to the event and the value it brings to the community, thus the Day of Caring Steering Committee and United Way staff looks forward to reconvening in the future to plan for the 2021 Day of Caring.



In the meantime, the LCUW recognizes in the months ahead the needs of the community will be shifting due to the crisis, but it is not clear today as to what those specific needs will be, or the timeline for which it will be safe for residents and volunteers to be free of social distancing guidelines. The LCUW says it is actively working to create a plan to meet the needs that already exist, and will look for ways to help support future needs, whether through volunteer opportunities, neighborhood connections or individual efforts.