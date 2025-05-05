LCUW Day Of Caring Volunteers & Worksite Requests Sought

May 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way is putting out the call for volunteers and worksites for the 23rd Annual Day of Caring.



People are being encouraged to get involved in the largest one-day community service event in Livingston County on Wednesday, August 6th.



The Day of Caring brings together volunteers from across Livingston County to help neighbors in need, strengthen community bonds, and create lasting positive change.



Worksite requests will be accepted through June 15th, and volunteer registration is open through June 30th.



LCUW collects worksite proposals from local residents, seniors, schools, disabled residents and non-profit agencies. The work is often minor household repair projects, cleaning and yard work that the homeowner is not able to do on their own. Anyone can recommend a work site and are encouraged to apply for a neighbor or friend who needs extra help.



The United Way encourages people to get involved and “invite your friends, family, and co-workers to take part and make an impact on many lives in Livingston County at this year’s Day of Caring”.



Those interested in becoming a Day of Caring sponsor can contact Amber Schroeder at aschroeder@lcunitedway.org or call 810-494-3000.