Day Of Caring Registrations Now Open

June 3, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Community members can now submit worksite project ideas and sign up to volunteer for Livingston County United Way’s Annual Day of Caring.



The largest one-day community service event in the county returns after a year off from COVID on Wednesday, August 11th.



The 2019 event brought together 1,200 volunteers to accomplish a total of 105 projects. The Livingston County United Way collects worksite proposals from local residents, seniors, schools, disabled residents and non-profit agencies. The work is often minor household repair projects like cleaning and yardwork that the homeowner is not able to do on their own.



Anyone can recommend a worksite and are encouraged to apply for a neighbor or friend who needs extra help. The deadline for worksite projects is June 28th.



Volunteers are invited to register individually or as groups, and can designate preferences for location, type of project, special skills and specific shift times, or a full-day commitment. Companies, clubs and organizations can participate together and spend a day improving employee morale while connecting with each other and the community.



There are sponsorship and donation opportunities for anyone that is unable to participate but still wants to help. All sponsorships and donations will be used to buy supplies needed for Day of Caring worksite projects.



To register, get involved or learn more, visit www.lcunitedway.org/day-of-caring-2021/ or call 1-810-494-3000.