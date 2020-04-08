LCUW Community Covid-19 Relief Fund In Full Operation

April 8, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way Community Covid-19 Relief Fund is said to be in full operation.



The local non-profit reports the relief fund has been receiving donations and has already sent checks to seven programs needing support at the front line. 100% of the funds raised for the relief fund will go toward helping local non-profit agencies meet the basic needs of those most vulnerable during this crisis. LCUW Marketing & Development Director Terri Hillier-Romankewiz says the online platform created has given residents the capability to donate any size of donation, and it’s working, as $20 donations add up quick.



The LCUW Community Covid-19 Relief fund has also received two large donations from local companies. Meijer sent LCUW a donation of $39,000 with an enclosed written letter from executives. Meijer has three store locations in Livingston County. Last week, Citizen’s Insurance Company of America, a member of The Hanover Insurance Group located in Howell, made a donation of $25,000.



Thanks to the generosity of these donors, officials say the United Way was able to provide support to six non-profits with seven programs. They include the Salvation Army of Livingston County, the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency or OLHSA, Torch 180, Bountiful Harvest Pantry, Love Inc. and LACASA. Recipient agencies will provide emergency food, nights of shelter, and personal care items to Livingston County residents already impacted by the Covid-19 shutdown.



The United Way is encouraging local non-profits to apply for funding. Currently, the United Way is able to turn around a response within a week or less. The Relief Fund guidelines and application can be found through the provided link.



As things continue to change daily, officials say they know the next weeks will uncover additional needs for families. LCUW invites the community to also get involved and make a big impact. Those interested can donate to the fund via the LCUW website at www.lcunitedway.org, click on the link http://igfn.us/form/ukDgsg, text Livcohelp to 41444 or mail a check payable to Livingston County United with “Community Relief Fund” noted in the memo line. Mail checks to LCUW at 2980 Dorr Rd, Brighton, MI 48116.