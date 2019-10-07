Livingston County United Way Names New Director

The Livingston County United Way has a new executive director.



The Board of Directors voted unanimously to hire Anne Rennie as the new leader of the non-profit organization, effective today. She replaces longtime director Nancy Rosso, who is retiring after nearly 15 years. Rennie most recently served as the community collaborative planner for the Livingston County Human Services Collaborative Body. Prior to that, she was the Community Education Director for Brighton Area Schools. Rennie said she’s excited by the opportunity to continue to serve the community in her new role.



LCUW Board President and Livingston County Drain Commissioner Brian Jonckheere said they’re excited that someone with such enthusiasm and solid experience has agreed to lead the organization into the next chapter of its almost 45 years of serving local residents. (JM)