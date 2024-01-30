United Way Accepting Nominations to Recognize Key Volunteers

January 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Each year, Livingston County United Way looks for people in the community that give from the heart and make things happen. Even though the whole world has seen a decrease in Volunteers, we are honored to share that in this community we have people who step up and help every year!



If you know someone or a team that did exactly that, please take a few minutes out of your day and nominate them for one of Livingston County United Way’s Annual Volunteer Awards.



Nominations are needed for the following 5 Awards by January 31st:



1. Charles W. Itsell Volunteer of the Year Award: an individual whose commitment to the Livingston County United Way and the health and human service needs of our community during the past year goes far “above and beyond” normal volunteerism. Hayley Trombley, former LCUW intern, was last year’s recipient.



2. Donald Epley Lifetime Community Service Award: recognizes an individual who embraces volunteerism and service to the community as a way of life, is committed to the Livingston County United Way, and over the years has made a significant impact to, and contributed to the betterment of, those lives he or she has touched. Carole Damon was last year’s recipient.



3. Young Person of Distinction Award: recognizes an area youth for outstanding service and leadership to his or her community, showing true selflessness and an overall sense of caring for others. Marianna Rossi, an exchange student at Howell High School, was recognized last year.



4. Youth Organization of the Year Award: recognizes an area youth organization for outstanding service to their community, showing true selflessness and an overall sense of caring for others. Fowlerville High School Interact Club was last year’s recipient.



5. Randy Rudisill Business-of-the-Year Award: recognizes an area business that perpetuates Randy Rudisill’s strong commitment to community, reflecting a commitment to continuous improvement, people, hard work, customers, ethics, and profit. Michigan Rod Products of Howell, MI, was the recipient last year.



Make your nominations by clicking the link below.