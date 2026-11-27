United Way To Host 20th Annual Matching Money Monday

November 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way’s 20th Annual Matching Money Monday is right around the corner – and the need is said to be greater than ever.



Release:



“It is hard to believe that we are almost through 2026. At Livingston County United Way we are already preparing for our community’s needs in 2027 and raising money to support those needs. This year’s Matching Money Monday event is more important than ever as many of our neighbors and friends are struggling. We here at United Way are seeing an increase in requests for basic needs like food, utility, and rental assistance. Please consider joining us on this very special day as we work to make positive impact in our hometown. All donations received starting on Giving Tuesday, December 1st to Monday, December 7th, will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to total funds available! Matching Money Monday is our largest fundraiser of the year.



All donations raised from Matching Money Monday go directly to help our local working families; many of whom are struggling to put food on their tables and keep their homes warm with heat and lights. This really is your Christmas Gift to the Community! What is raised here stays here.



Have you ever wondered how the matching works? It is from the generosity of amazing sponsors who go above and beyond to cover the match each year.



Matching Money Monday 2026 is possible through these generous sponsors: Ted & Jane Von Voightlander Foundation, Bee Rex Apiary, EP Wealth Advisors, Hartland Insurance Agency, The Musch Family, Tim Turner, Griffith Realty, Bob Maxey Ford, DOW, Rotary Club of Howell, Bank of Ann Arbor, Crosswinds Aviation, LOC Federal Credit Union, Brighton Ford, Mercantile Bank, Ecto HR, LCUW Past & Present Board Members, and Anonymous Sponsors.



Please consider supporting our Livingston County Families! You can donate online at Livingston County United Way, by phone (810-494-3000), or drop off your donation to Livingston County United Way’s office at 2980 Dorr Rd, Brighton, MI 48116 and join us for some cookies and cocoa”.



More information in the provided links.