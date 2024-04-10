USPS Proposes Another Stamp Price Increase

April 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The U.S. Postal Service is looking to raise stamp prices again.



The USPS filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission of mailing services price changes to take effect July 14th. If approved, it would mark the seventh price hike in the last three years.



The new rates include a 5-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 68 cents to 73 cents. The proposed adjustments, approved by the governors of the Postal Service, would raise mailing services product prices by approximately 7.8%. The additional-ounce price for single-piece letters increases from 24 cents to 28 cents.



The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for Special Services products, including Certified Mail and money order fees. Notably, there will be no price increase for Post Office Box rental fees, and the Postal Service will apply a price reduction of 10% for postal insurance when mailing an item.



As changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue, the price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan. USPS prices are said to remain among the most affordable in the world.



The commission will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect. More information and proposed price changes are available in the provided link.