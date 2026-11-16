United Airlines Confirms Widespread System Outage

November 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





(AP) - United Airlines confirmed it was having a systemwide outage Monday afternoon just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s network prompted a nationwide ground stop.



Chicago-based United said in a statement that the technology problem it is troubleshooting affects departing flights, but it does not have any impact on flights in progress or United Express flights.



United apologized to customers for the inconvenience on social media.



A recording posted on the ATC app showed a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system was working again. The app combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking.



The United computer problem is just the latest high-profile technology meltdown. Earlier in the day, thousands of people reported being unable to access their online accounts at several major U.S. banks after JP Morgan Chase had a technical problem.



On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered every flight grounded because a new router that was installed malfunctioned and overwhelmed the aging air traffic control system. And one day earlier, Microsoft experienced a major disruption to its Outlook email service. Microsoft said Saturday that services were fully restored.



A message on United Airlines website states "We are troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights. There is no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights".



Photo: United Airlines