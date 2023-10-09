Union & Summit Streets Re-Open In Village Of Milford

October 9, 2023

After months of construction, two streets and a railroad crossing have all re-opened to traffic earlier than anticipated in the Village of Milford.



The Union & Summit Street Road & Utilities Project has been ongoing. The Village advises that as of last Friday, Summit Street and Union Street have been re-opened to traffic – three weeks earlier than contractually required. Additional project closeout work will take place over the next few weeks and intermittent closures will occur. Motorists are asked to continue to use caution when driving in the area.



The $1.7 (m) million project included installation of a new stormwater system, water main replacement, and road repairs on E. Summit between N. Milford Road and First Street, and on Union Street between E. Summit and Detroit Street. During the project, additional improvements to the water system were made and a DTE Gas service line was replaced.



Separately, the Village advises that Old Plank Road near the railroad crossing also reopened to traffic last week following maintenance work.