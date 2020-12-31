Relief Package Passed But Unemployment Benefits Delayed

December 31, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Unemployed Livingston County residents and others across the state are being told to expect delays in benefit payments.



Although a COVID-19 emergency relief package was signed into law that continues and expands federal unemployment insurance programs, due to the timing of the legislation’s finalization, there will be a delay in certification and payment of benefits for those currently enrolled in the federal and state programs. Officials say it is only a disruption and claimants will be made whole once the extensions are fully implemented – although no exact timeframe has been released.



The relief package which will extend federal unemployment programs (PUA and PEUC) through March 14th and will provide an additional $300 per week for anyone receiving unemployment benefits. Officials say the continuation of these benefits coupled with the additional $300 in weekly payments for all claimants will provide workers with needed emergency financial assistance.



Existing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or PUA and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or PEUC claimants are instructed to complete any outstanding certifications through December 26th via their MiWAM account. Outstanding certifications will appear under the “Alerts” tab should there be any to be completed.



A press release states that Michigan, like all states, must wait until guidance is issued by the U.S. Dept. of Labor before it can begin processing the benefits provided under the new legislation. The guidance will include new rules and instructions that will require updates to the state’s unemployment insurance system. The release says Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is making program adjustments with what information is available and will work tirelessly to implement any remaining changes as soon as it can in order to get benefits out the door as quickly as possible.



Claimants do not need to contact the UIA regarding the changes at this time. More information will be posted on Michigan’s UIA website as it becomes available. The release with more information is attached.