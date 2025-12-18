Unemployment Benefit Rate Increase in January

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



There will be a boost in the maximum weekly rate for unemployment benefits starting in January. New claims filed next year could qualify up to $530 a week. That’s up a total of $84 compared to the current maximum rate of $446.



The increase is part of bipartisan legislation signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last December. Claims filed in 2026 qualify for the rate increase, but any claims filed in 2025 will not see a change. There will also be no change next year in the number of weeks someone can collect benefits.



The goal is to provide more financial support for unemployed workers since going into effect in April, which also extended the maximum number of weeks someone can collect benefits from 20 to 26 weeks. The rate also increased then from $362, which had been the same amount since 2002. Approval is based on wage history.