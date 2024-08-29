PBS TV’s "Under the Radar" Visits Brighton

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



An Emmy Award-winning PBS-TV series about Michigan people and places is coming to Brighton. Under the Radar, hosted by Tom Daldin, will air this evening at 8:30 p.m. on WTVS-TV, channel 56 in Detroit. The show will be repeated on Sat., Aug. 31st, at 10:30 a.m.



UTR was in town earlier this month to videotape the program, chronicling downtown Brighton’s many charms and attractions. Four individual businesses are spotlighted in the episode, including Bourbon’s restaurant, 2 Dandelions Bookshop, Brewery Becker and Captain's Ön Main.



Patrons of the independent bookstore and the artisanal pizzeria got a sneak preview of the episode Wednesday evening, with special prices at both places. In addition, A Wilde Theatre, which is adjacent to Mill Pond Park, will screen the episode this Saturday at 1:45, 2:45, 3:45 and 4:45 p.m.



Under the Radar was urged to come to Brighton by Explore Brighton Howell Area, the destination marketing promotional tool of the Livingston County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Executive Director Mary Robinson says her organization worked with Travel Michigan to make the visit possible. She says the Brighton episode is great publicity for the area, since regular viewers visit places that are showcased on UTR.



Jim Edelman, the executive producer of UTR, told the Livingston Post, in his words, “This is a close-knit community that wants to show off to the rest of the state what they have to offer…and that love for Brighton was clearly shared.”



Robinson told the Post that, “After the lengthy ($6 million) streetscape project, it was great to see the city improvements shining in such a positive light.”