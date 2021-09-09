Unadilla Township Firefighter Struck By Vehicle

September 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local firefighter had to be hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.



Unadilla Township Police Chief David Russell says at approximately 8pm Tuesday, a firefighter was struck by a vehicle while he worked to clear a tree from the roadway on M-106 near Treelane Drive.



Russell told WHMI he sustained serious but not life threatening injuries and was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital by Stockbridge Ambulance. He says the driver, a Gregory woman, admitted to not paying attention.



The crash remains under investigation. Russell said it does not appear that alcohol or other drugs were a factor.