Man Impersonates Firefighter In Unadilla Township

February 18, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com





An 18-year-old Grand Blanc resident was arrested after impersonating a Brighton firefighter at the scene of a structure fire in Unadilla Township.



On Monday, February 13th, Unadilla Township Police and Fire Departments responded to a structure fire on Van Syckle Court just before 2:30 p.m. While crews were putting out the fire, a man arrived on the scene in his personal vehicle with emergency lights and a siren. He had minimal firefighting gear, including a helmet, safety vest, and a radio. The 18-year-old identified himself as a Brighton Firefighter; however, the Brighton Fire Department had not been dispatched to assist.



According to police, the man was not allowed to participate in firefighting efforts, and left shortly after. Unadilla Police were able to make contact with the suspect, who eventually confessed to making an appearance on the scene and responding similarly to other fire incidents in surrounding counties. The suspect’s radio and clothing he was seen wearing, as well as other evidence, was recovered by police.



The suspect was taken to the Livingston County Jail and he currently faces two felony charges- one for Impersonating a Firefighter, the other for Use of a Receiver or Scanner in the Commission of a Felony.



The structure fire was extinguished with help of the Hamburg Township, Putnam Township, and Howell Area Fire Departments. The residence on the property sustained only minor damages. A detached garage was a total loss. The fire appears to be accidental, but the cause remains under investigation. All residents and animals were uninjured.