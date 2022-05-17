Fire Destroys Home In Unadilla Township

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A home in Unadilla Township was destroyed by fire on Monday morning, leaving a family of six displaced.



A fire at a home on Dexter Trail started sometime around 7am. Firefighters from the Unadilla Township, Putnam Township, Hamburg Township, Stockbridge, Howell and Dexter Fire Departments all responded to fight the fire. 500 to 600 gallons of water was used to extinguish the initial fire.



Unadilla Township Police Chief David Russell tells WHMI six people were displaced following the blaze. He says no one was injured, although one person was transported to the hospital for an issue not directly related to the fire. A family pet was a casualty.



The fire remains under investigation but the cause is believed to be accidental.



The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the family. Russell noted they have been told there was no insurance on the residence. Anyone wishing to help the family can contact Angela Taylor at 734-498-2719.



Unadilla Township Police, Michigan State Police, DART and Livingston County EMS all assisted at the scene.



Photos: Livingston County Fire Buffs.