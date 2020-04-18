Police Working To Solve Break-Ins At Party Stores

April 18, 2020

Multiple police agencies are working to identity suspects in various party store burglaries and attempted ATM thefts.



The Michigan State Police Brighton Post is investigating the most recent break-in that occurred around 3am Monday at the Unadilla Store on Unadilla Road in Gregory. Detective Sgt. Mike Baker tells WHMI two suspects were captured on video surveillance. The suspects broke the glass front door to gain entry and stole the cash drawer. They attempted to break into an ATM but were unsuccessful. As to whether the latest incident is tied to others carried out in a similar fashion, Baker says it’s a continuing investigation and the different agencies are working collaboratively but each case was similar in that thieves attempted to steal ATM’s. A similar incident took place at the Unadilla Store in February in which three suspects entered the store and attempted to gain access to the ATM. Two other break-ins happened at Dukes Outpost on Berry Road in Henrietta Township. An incident there on Friday, April 11th is being investigated by the MSP Jackson Post. A separate incident occurred there back in January and that’s being handled by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. In that case, an ATM was stolen and later found emptied.



Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subjects or any of the incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. Information can be submitted anonymously. Surveillance photos courtesy WLNS. The Brighton MSP case is pictured in the top row and the Jackson MSP case is the bottom row.