Unadilla Resident Found Cold, But Safe After 10-Hour Search

June 16, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Unadilla Township resident has been found safe after police say he went missing Monday.



Police received a report Monday afternoon that 78-year-old Paul Hanka had wandered away from his residence his Wasson Road. A search was initiated that ended more than 10 hours later when Hanka was found in a field off of Weller Road. Police say he was cold but otherwise in good health.



Unadilla Township Police Chief Russell expressed gratitude to all the agencies who donated time and resources to the search, which included the Green Oak Township Police, Hamburg Township Police, Pinckney Police, Livingston County Sheriff, Brighton Police, Oakland County Sheriff, Unadilla Township Fire, Putnam Township Fire, Howell Fire, Hamburg Fire, Fowlerville Fire, Survival Flight and DART Team South.

Among the resources that were deployed from across the region were personnel, off-road vehicles, canines, drones, and helicopters.



Chief Russell offered a special thank you to family, friends and neighbors who either searched their own properties or joined in the search teams. “Everyone coming together to help Mr. Hanka and his family was a shining example of what a great Community / First Responder partnership we have in Livingston County.”