Police Investigate B&E At Unadilla Store

February 6, 2020

Suspects are being sought in connection with a breaking and entering at a local store.



The Unadilla Township Police Department is investigating a breaking and entering at the Unadilla Store located near the intersection of Unadilla Road and Williamsville Road in Gregory. At approximately 1:25am last Saturday, police says three suspects entered the store and attempted to gain access to the ATM. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Gelman with Unadilla Police at 734-498-2325 or ngelman@unadillapolice.org. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP or online at www.1800speakup.org.



The surveillance photos of the three suspects and a vehicle were posted on the Unadilla Township Facebook page. (JM)