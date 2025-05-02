Police: Gregory Man Charged For Soliciting Minor For Sex

May 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Gregory man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he solicited a minor for sex.



54-year-old Richard Green was arraigned Thursday on four felony counts of child sexually abusive activity, four felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one felony count of evidence tampering.



Unadilla Township Police report that on April 25th, Detective Patton met with a witness who stated she had been impersonating a 13-year-old girl on the internet. She provided hours of recorded conversation and hundreds of pages of screen shots detailing conversations that she had with Green. Police said Green had sent sexually explicit images and videos to the witness, and had attempted to meet her for sex on multiple occasions.



As officers were preparing to take Green into custody, the witness posted the evidence that she had on the internet. Police said that forewarned Green – “who was able to destroy what is believed to be significant evidence in the case, as well as increasing the risk to the involved officers”.



The Department said fortunately, Green was taken into custody peacefully and was lodged in the Livingston County Jail.



Unadilla Police Chief David Russell expressed his concern over the witness making the case public. He said “It is common that in cases of this nature that there are other victims who have not come forward. While we do not have any indication that is true in this case, if there was any evidence of that, it is was likely destroyed.”



During an interview, Police said Green admitted to impersonating his wife on texts to make the girl feel safe and attempting to encourage the witness to befriend his own daughter, so the witness had an excuse to come to his residence.



Green was being held on a $300,000 bond.