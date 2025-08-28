Pilot Seriously Injured After Plane Crash In Unadilla Township

Jessica Mathews





A small single-engine aircraft crashed and caught fire at the southern end of Richmond Field in Unadilla Township Thursday afternoon.



It happened shortly before 4pm.



Livingston County Central Dispatch received a crash detection notification from an iPhone and then calls from nearby residents.



Unadilla Township Police report the pilot was found outside the aircraft and had sustained significant injuries.



The pilot was a 22-year-old Ohio man flying from Charlevoix to Toledo.



Agencies that responded included the Unadilla Township Police Department, Pinckney Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department, Unadilla Township Fire Department, Putnam Township Fire Department, and Livingston County Ambulance.



The pilot was transported by ambulance to the University of Michigan Hospital.



The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation by Unadilla Township Police, the FAA and NTSB.



Anyone who may have witnessed or heard the crash is asked to contact the Unadilla Township Police Department at 734-498-2325.