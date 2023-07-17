Road Projects In Unadilla & Iosco Townships This Week

July 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two road projects are scheduled to begin in Unadilla and Isoco Townships today that will impact traffic for motorists.



In Unadilla Township, a road maintenance project will be done on Livermore Road between M-36 and Doyle Road. That’s scheduled to start around 7:30am and be completed on Wednesday around 3:30pm.



In Iosco Township, a road rehabilitation project is planned on Crofoot Road between Gregory and Elliott Roads. That work is scheduled to start around 6am and wrap up on Wednesday around 5:30pm.



For both projects, the Livingston County Road Commission advises that the roads will be closed to thru-traffic – with only local traffic permitted.