Police Seek Information Regarding Recent Break-In

June 21, 2019

The Unadilla Township Police Department is seeking information about a recent break-in.



Police received a report of a break in at a Hadley Road residence on June 19th. Officers responded to investigate and a blood hound was used to track the suspect to a neighboring residence. Police say the suspect, a Stockbridge resident, later admitted to police that he had entered the garage of the residence. He was lodged at the Livingston County Jail pending charges and the incident remains under investigation.



Chief David Russell tells WHMI that the homeowner has not discovered anything missing at this point. However, police are asking anyone who has any information regarding the incident to contact Investigator Hamlin at 734-498-2325. (JM)