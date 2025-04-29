Road Work Starting In Unadilla Township

Some construction projects are starting up in Unadilla Township.



The first is a two-day culvert replacement project on Doyle Road between Livermore and Unadilla Roads.



Work will be underway between 8:30am and 2:30pm this Wednesday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises Doyle Road will be closed between Livermore and Unadilla Roads. All traffic will need to detour.



Then on Friday, May 2nd crews will be paving over the culvert installation, again from 8:30am to 2:30pm with Doyle Road closed and traffic detoured.



Come Monday, May 5th a road rehabilitation project kicks off on Unadilla and Hadley Roads – from Doyle Road to the Livingston County line.



Roads will be open under flag control. Local access will be maintained along the impacted route. However, the Road Commission says significant delays are expected and an alternate route is encouraged. Work is expected to be completed by May 17th.