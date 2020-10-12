Dansville Man Sentenced For Unadilla Store Break-In

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Sentencing has been handed to one of the men who broke into a Unadilla Township store twice earlier this year.



19-year old Connor Marshall of Dansville was sentenced last week in Livingston County Circuit Court to jail time served, and 36 months of probation, four months of that on a tether. Marshall, who was accused with 26-year-old Travis Sprague and a juvenile, also both from Dansville, had been accused of breaking and entering the Unadilla Store and trying to gain access to the ATM on two occasions, once in February, and once in April. He had pleaded guilty last month to 3 charges that included attempted safe breaking, breaking and entering a building with intent, and possession of burglary tools for the April incident, and reduced charges to the February one. Marshall was sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Training Act, meaning if he completes his sentence without incident, the criminal offenses will be removed from his record. A restitution hearing is scheduled for Thursday.



Sprague, meanwhile is too old to qualify for the HYTA and has a court examination scheduled for October 19th. The juvenile is facing charges in Ingham County.