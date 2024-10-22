UMMAP Union Votes to Authorize Strike Against U of M Health

October 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



University of Michigan Health is faced with another strike notice after failing to reach a bargaining agreement with members of the United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals union.



The union says 97% of its members voted in favor of the strike authorization, claiming Michigan Medicine delayed responding to a counteroffer submitted in July. The two sides have been in talks since February.



"We are just asking for basic respect as longtime employees," union president Penni Toney said in a statement. "Michigan Medicine management must recognize that they are only able to boast about the hospital's world-class care because of the folks working tirelessly for their patients. It's time for management to recognize that we can no longer be treated as lesser than and come to us with a real proposal."



The union represents 4,500 workers in six units -- rehab, behavioral health, lab, medical assistants, hospital services and advanced diagnostic and procedures technologists.



The vote comes one week after the Service Employees International Union Health Care Michigan reached a tentative agreement with the University of Michigan Health, avoiding a work stoppage.



SEIU-Health Care Michigan will hold a ratification vote in the coming weeks.



Photo courtesy of UMMAP's Facebook page.