UMMAP Reaches Tentative Agreement with U of M Health

January 15, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals workers have reached a tentative, three year agreement with University of Michigan Health, according to a press release Tuesday.



"The UMMAP bargaining team is excited to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement on our union's first contract with Michigan Medicine. Both bargaining teams have worked diligently and collaboratively to ensure that our members' hard work and invaluable contributions to exceptional patient care are properly recognized," said Penni Toney, president of UMMAP.



"In the coming weeks, our members will have the opportunity to review the proposed contract and cast their vote to ratify it."



UMMAP represents about 4,500 allied health professionals, comprised of radiological professionals, physical therapists, medical assistants, social workers and other classifications who work for U-M Health, the clinical operation of Michigan Medicine.



"This agreement reflects the expertise and commitment of our highly valued team members. As always, our goal is to attract and retain the best health care professionals who can provide the high quality care we deliver every day to our patients and the communities we serve," said David Miller, M.D., M.P.H., president of U-M Health.



"Both negotiating teams worked tirelessly to reach this agreement, embodying the core values of teamwork, collaboration, caring and integrity that set Michigan Medicine apart as a premier academic medical center."



UMMAP will schedule a ratification vote among its members in the coming weeks.