UM Says Vandalism of Regent's Home 'Clear Act of Antisemitic Intimidation'

December 9, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The home of a University of Michigan Regent was vandalized early Monday morning, in what the university is calling a “clear act of antisemitic intimidation.”



UM Regent Jordan Acker, who is Jewish, had his vehicle spray painted with the words “Divest and Free Palestine,” along with a window being broken. According to an article from MLive, two mason jars were thrown through windows in his home that were filled with urine.



“Acker condemned the attack as anti-Semitic, called the protesters responsible for the vandalism ‘terrorists’ and accused them of targeting him since he is ‘a public Jew,’” the MLive article said.



A statement from the university said “The vandalism of Regent Jordan Acker’s home early this morning is a clear act of antisemitic intimidation. The University of Michigan condemns these criminal acts in the strongest possible terms. They are abhorrent and, unfortunately, just the latest in a number of incidents where individuals have been harassed because of their work on behalf of the university. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We call on our community to come together in solidarity and to firmly reject all forms of bigotry and violence.



Acker was reportedly at his Huntington Woods home with his wife and children when the jars were thrown through the front window.



The MLive article said this is the third time Acker has been the target of pro-Palestinian protesters this year. In May, a masked protester came to Acker’s home “to place demands on his door,” while other regents had “fake corpses and bloody toys” left on their lawns.



In June, protesters spray-painted “UM kills” on the walls of the Goodman Acker Law Firm. UM President Santa Ono and chief investment officer Erik Lundberg’s homes were also spray-painted.



Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin released a statement condemning the attack.



“This makes three attacks on University of Michigan Regent Jordan Acker’s home and office in just over six months,” she said. “This is targeted hate meant to intimidate and threaten him and his family, and law enforcement has a responsibility to move quickly to connect the dots and do something about it. This is not activism or free speech on behalf of a cause – indeed this criminal activity undercuts the very cause they purport to care about.



The investigation into the attacks is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Huntington Woods Public Safety.



(photo credit: Jordan Acker)