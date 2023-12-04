UM Neurologist Elected 2nd VP of American Epilepsy Society

December 4, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



A Southeastern Michigan neurologist has been elected the second vice president of the American Epilepsy Society (AES).



Ann Arbor neurologist Jack M. Parent M.D. is an internationally recognized researcher working in stem-cell biology, regeneration following brain injury, and epilepsy.



His term as Vice President will begin at the end of the December AES meeting in Orlando.



Dr. Parent is the William J. Herdman Professor of Neurology and co-division chief of epilepsy at the University of Michigan Medical School.



He will serve three years in the American Epilepsy Society’s Presidential line, and begin his term as President in 2026.



Parent has received many awards for his research, including the AES Basic Science Research Award, an AES Junior Investigator Award, the Paul Beeson Physician Faculty Scholars in Aging Award, and others.



The American Epilepsy Society was founded in 1936, and is a medical and scientific society whose members are dedicated to advancing research and education for preventing, treating, and curing epilepsy.



For more information, visit the link provided below.