Woman To Serve Prison Time For Robbery At Ulta Store

December 9, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A woman charged in connection with an organized retail fraud incident at the Ulta Beauty store in Green Oak Township has been sentenced.



51-year-old Tirezah Scott (pictured middle) was ordered to serve 17 to 40 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to nine charges in Livingston County Circuit Court. Among them included organized retail crime, conducting a criminal enterprise, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and deactivating or removing a theft detection device.



Scott was charged as a 4th time habitual offender and will receive credit for 328 days of time served. She must also pay more than $9,220 in restitution, as well as fines and court costs.



Four other defendants were also charged in the case who face the same or similar charges.



30-year-old Shanel Webster and 37-year-old Joya Williams both had court hearings adjourned Friday. They have possible plea hearings set for Monday.



26-year-old Laronda Chase and 28-year-old Kari Williams earlier entered pleas and are scheduled to be sentenced on January 25th.



Green Oak Township Police and Michigan State Police responded to the Ulta store on January 12th after a report of suspects filling bags with merchandise. As police arrived, two suspects fled with the merchandise on foot but were pursued by officers. One suspect made it into a vehicle and was able to drive away but struck a vehicle. Shots were fired by police at the suspect vehicle but nobody was injured and the vehicle was stopped in the parking lot after it struck a wall.



Pictured left to right: Webster, Joya Williams, Scott, Chase, Kari Williams.