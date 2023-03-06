Suspects Charged In Organized Retail Fraud Case Bound Over

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Five female suspects are heading to trial in connection with an organized retail fraud incident at the Ulta Beauty store in Green Oak Township.



50-year-old Tirezah Scott, 29-year-old Shanel Webster, 36-year-old Joya Williams, 25-year-old Laronda Chase, and 27-year-old Kari Williams are facing various charges that include organized retail crime, retail fraud, fleeing police, and receiving and concealing stolen property.



They were all bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court following probable cause conferences in February.



Court records show that various charges have since been added while others were amended. Some include conducting a criminal enterprise, organized retail crime, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and deactivating or removing a theft detection device.



Green Oak Township Police and Michigan State Police responded to the store January 12th after a report of suspects filling bags with merchandise. As police arrived, two suspects fled with the merchandise on foot but were pursued by officers. One suspect made it into a vehicle and was able to drive away but struck a vehicle. Shots were fired by police at the suspect vehicle but nobody was injured and the vehicle was stopped in the parking lot after it struck a wall.



Scott, Webster, and Joya Williams remain lodged in the Livingston County Jail while Chase and Kari Williams earlier posted bond.



The defendants are scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing March 31st.